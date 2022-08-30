Imran says country to face more inflation after floods

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the inflation in the country will further increase after the catastrophic floods.

Addressing a seminar in Islamabad, the PTI Chairman said that the inflation in the country continues to increase. Lashing out at the PML-N bigwigs, the former premier said that first PML-N supremo’s son and then he himself after giving an affidavit escaped from the country.

Talking about his tenure, Imran claimed that the parliament was not allowed to function and conspiracies were happening against his ousted government. Saying that the case against Shehbaz Sharif was open and shut.

Sharing his thoughts on the peak in the cases of Covid-19, Imran said that first, the thought came to his mind that the economy of the country would be devastated, adding that during this time, PML-N had tried to do politics on this matter.

Taking a swipe at the former prime minister and PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Imran went on to say that Shahid Khaqan once said that Shehbaz Sharif managed to cope with the challenges posed by dengue in a great way.

Imran Khan took a dig at the bigwigs of both PML-N and PPP, saying that both parties increased loans in the country but did not do long-term planning and they never thought of building dams in the country nor they think both about the challenges posed by climate change.

PTI Chairman said that the incumbent government has not taken a single step for the common man. This government has ever thought about what is happening to the common man due to electricity bills, he questioned. The former premier also claimed that the coalition government and its ministers are only concerned about NRO and making money.