Islamabad court rejects Shahbaz Gill’s bail plea in sedition case

A District and Sessions court of Islamabad on Tuesday rejected the post-arrest bail petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case.

According to details, Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal pronounced the reserved verdict, rejecting the bail petition of Shahbaz Gill.

In yesterday’s hearing, Gill’s counsel revealed that Imran Khan’s chief of staff was willing to tender an apology.

During the hearing, Gill’s counsel said that the complainant -a city magistrate- has blamed the PTI leader of sedition and also nominated five other people in his statement to police.

“Gill could never think of committing treason, rather the transcript of his statement was altered to misquote him,” he alleged and offered that the PTI leader was ready to address any misunderstanding and will even offer apology to address the confusion.

The counsel of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, however, lamented that no one has the right to alter his remarks to blame him for the treason.

On August 25, Shahbaz Gill filed a bail petition in the sessions court Islamabad. He is currently in jail on judicial remand on charges of sedition and inciting mutiny in the army following his controversial remarks.