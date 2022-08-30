Our Staff Reporter

Japan to provide assistance for flood affectees

ISLAMABAD     –    The government of Japan has decided to provide emergency relief goods (tents and plastic sheets) through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to Pakistan in response to the damages caused by the flood disaster, the Japanese embassy said yesterday. The emergency relief goods, which will be delivered in two consignments, are expect­ed to first arrive on August 30th at Jinnah Inter­national Airport Karachi, said the embassy state­ment. In addition, WADA Mitsuhiro, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, has expressed his condolenc­es and profound grief over the extensive damage, including loss of precious lives, due to the floods caused by the torrential rains in Pakistan. “Please allow me to extend my sympathies and condo­lences to the bereaved families. May the departed souls find eternal peace and their family have the strength to bear this irreparable loss. I also pray from the bottom of my heart for the early recovery of the sufferers and the earliest possible restora­tion of the affected areas,” said the ambassador. He reiterated that the government of Japan will sup­port Pakistan’s efforts to overcome this challenge in collaboration with the government of Pakistan

