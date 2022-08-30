Karachi police nab two underage motorcycle lifters

Karachi police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two underage motorcycle lifters in the metropolis.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central, Maroof Usman, the underage motorcycle lifters are aged 12 and 15 years.

The boys were taken into custody within the limits of Sir Syed police station, the SSP said and added they were carrying out stealing activities in the area for some time.

Maroof Usman said the underage motorcycle lifters use to steal bikes just for fun and used to leave them after end of petrol.

Cases have been registered against both of them, while investigation is underway.

Back in the month of April, last year, Clifton police had arrested ‘youngest ever’ motorcycle lifters during a raid conducted in the port city.

Police nabbed Shahid and Suleiman aged only 10 years, the youngest ever motorcycle lifters caught by the law enforcers, had said, Superintendent Police Clifton.

 

