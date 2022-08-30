Khursheed Shah visits rain, flood-hit areas

SUKKUR – Federal Minister for Water Resources, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Monday visited the flood affected areas in the district and distributed relief items among the affectees. The minister and other local government representatives visited Rohri, Pano Aqil, Sangi, Ali Wahan, Saleh Put, Sangrar and other areas and distributed food items among the flood victims. Talking to flood victims, Shah said that the flood victims would be provided with all possible facilities. He also delivered food items, including water, biscuits, coffees, cold drinks and other items, to the rain and flood affected areas.

Shah said that the victims would be taken care of and district administration would provide all possible facilities to the victims.