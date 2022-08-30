KMU team inspects various places for proposed medical college at Karak

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar Vice Chancel­lor Prof Dr Zia ul Haq and Spe­cial Secretary Health Dr Farooq Jameel, Pro Vice Chancellor KMU Prof Dr Lal Muhammad in light of the instructions of Chief Minis­ter Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visited various places for the establish­ment of the proposed medical college at Karak.

Apart from the KMU team, other relevant officials were also present on this occasion. The purpose of this visit was to identify a suitable building for establishing a medical college in Karak district on the special instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan.

In connection with Karak Med­ical College, the delegation vis­ited the old building of Khushal Khan Khattak University, Kar­ak, and the building of Polytech­nic Institute and made a detailed review of the various facilities available there.

The delegation later visit­ed Bannu Medical College, Ban­nu where the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia ul Haq distributed certificates to the participants of KMU’s Certificate in Health Professions Education Program while the delegation also vis­ited the proposed site of the KMU-Institute of Health Scienc­es Bannu. The team expressed satisfaction over the facilities available for BS degree pro­grams. The delegation also vis­ited the KMU-Institute of Health Sciences, Kohat.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor KMU Professor Dr Zia ul Haq while talking at the occasion said that he and the Health Secretary have visited Karak on the spe­cial directives of the Chief Min­ister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who is very keen to establish a medi­cal college in Karak beside Buner, Charsadda, Haripur and Manseh­ra as soon as possible.

He said that the Chief Minister has given him the task of iden­tifying a government building where there is scope for setting up a medical college on a priority basis, so in this regard, he along with the Special Health Secre­tary visited the old building of Khushal Khan Khattak Univer­sity Karak and the Polytechnic Institute Karak whose feasibili­ty report will soon be submitted to the Chief Minister and work will be started on setting up Kar­ak Medical College in the pro­posed building while DHQ Hos­pital Karak will be attached to this proposed college as a teach­ing hospital.

He said that during his vis­it to the southern districts, he also visited the proposed cam­pus of KMU Institutes of Health Sciences in Bannu and Kohat and found the facilities availa­ble there satisfactory for start­ing BS programs here from the next session.