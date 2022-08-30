KMU team inspects various places for proposed medical college at Karak
PESHAWAR – The Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia ul Haq and Special Secretary Health Dr Farooq Jameel, Pro Vice Chancellor KMU Prof Dr Lal Muhammad in light of the instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visited various places for the establishment of the proposed medical college at Karak.
Apart from the KMU team, other relevant officials were also present on this occasion. The purpose of this visit was to identify a suitable building for establishing a medical college in Karak district on the special instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan.
In connection with Karak Medical College, the delegation visited the old building of Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak, and the building of Polytechnic Institute and made a detailed review of the various facilities available there.
The delegation later visited Bannu Medical College, Bannu where the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia ul Haq distributed certificates to the participants of KMU’s Certificate in Health Professions Education Program while the delegation also visited the proposed site of the KMU-Institute of Health Sciences Bannu. The team expressed satisfaction over the facilities available for BS degree programs. The delegation also visited the KMU-Institute of Health Sciences, Kohat.
Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor KMU Professor Dr Zia ul Haq while talking at the occasion said that he and the Health Secretary have visited Karak on the special directives of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who is very keen to establish a medical college in Karak beside Buner, Charsadda, Haripur and Mansehra as soon as possible.
He said that the Chief Minister has given him the task of identifying a government building where there is scope for setting up a medical college on a priority basis, so in this regard, he along with the Special Health Secretary visited the old building of Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak and the Polytechnic Institute Karak whose feasibility report will soon be submitted to the Chief Minister and work will be started on setting up Karak Medical College in the proposed building while DHQ Hospital Karak will be attached to this proposed college as a teaching hospital.
He said that during his visit to the southern districts, he also visited the proposed campus of KMU Institutes of Health Sciences in Bannu and Kohat and found the facilities available there satisfactory for starting BS programs here from the next session.