KP CM inspects relief, rescue activities in flood-hit areas

Peshawar – Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan undertook a day-long visit to the flood-hit areas of the province where apart from inspecting the relief and rescue activities, also distributed cash cheques and announced several packages for rehabilitation of the devastated infrastructure.

The Chief Minister visited the Yarkhun area in District Upper Chitral and Shishikoh Valley in Drosh area of District Lower Chitral. He also visited the Patrak area in District Upper Dir. In District Lower Dir, the Chief Minister visited Khal and Temergara where the locals welcomed Mahmood Khan vehemently. Provincial Minister for Labour, Shaukat Ali also accompanied the Chief Minister during his day-long visit.

Chief Minister clarified that the recent floods have wreaked havoc on the lives of people. Damages to infrastructure accompanied by loss of lives have proven to be a colossal catastrophe. He reiterated that saving the lives of people is the primary focus of all relief and rescue operations which will be followed by a detailed assessment of all the damages to enable the government to carry out rehabilitation efforts effectively.

Speaking with media persons in Shashikoh Valley of District Lower Chitral, the Chief Minister announced a package worth Rs 500 Million each for District Upper and Lower Chitral under the District Development Plan adding that the provincial government will undertake a detailed assessment of the damages to crops and homes after which funds will be released accordingly.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the provincial government has two helicopters at its disposal which are not fit for relief activities. He however added that one of the larger aircraft was modified recently to participate in relief and rescue operations in the flood-hit areas.

Mahmood Khan distributes cheques among flood affectees, announces packages for rehabilitation of devastated infrastructure

Briefing the Chief Minister regarding the damages, the District Administration in Lower Dir informed that a total of 11 lives were lost to the floods. 16 homes have been destroyed completely whereas 202 sustained partial damages. One bridge and six government schools have been destroyed completely whereas eight bridges, 32 roads, 78 schools and 30 water supply schemes have also been damaged partially. The Chief Minister was informed that a total of 164 people have been rescued in District Lower Dir so far.

As for the rehabilitation efforts in District Lower Dir, the Chief Minister was informed that 30 roads and 37 electricity feeders have been rehabilitated. 74 tents, 150 food packages and 78 other relief items have been distributed amongst the affectees in the Temergara and Khal areas of District Lower Dir.

With regards to District Lower Chitral, the Chief Minister was informed that apart from the loss of nine lives, infrastructure worth an estimated amount of Rs 1.5 Billion has been destroyed.

The Chief Minister on this occasion also distributed cash cheques worth different amounts amongst the flood affectees.