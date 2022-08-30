Agencies

Livingstone adds to England’s T20 World Cup injury concerns

Liam Livingstone has joined an already significant list of England fitness worries ahead of October s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia after being ruled out of the remainder of the Hundred with an ankle injury.

Birmingham Phoenix announced that hard-hitting batsman and spin bowler Livingstone, the top run scorer and most valuable player in last year s inaugural edition, will miss their final two group games of the season plus any knockout ties.

The 29-year-old said on Twitter: “Gutted to have been ruled out of @thehundred… a tournament I have loved playing in! I ll be doing everything I can to be back out there ASAP! But for now, I’ll be supporting Birmingham Phoenix from the side!”

The extent of his injury is still unclear, but there are now just three-and-a-half weeks before England begin a T20 series against Pakistan in Karachi.

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler is unlikely to feature in all seven fixtures because he has a calf injury which led to him to withdraw from the Hundred.

England opening batsman Jason Roy withdrew from Oval Invincibles win over London Spirit on Saturday with back spasm.

Fast bowlers Chris Jordan and Tymal Mills have recently suffered finger and toe problems, respectively, while their fellow quicks Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes and Saqib Mahmood are long-term absentees through injury.

