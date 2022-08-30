McIlroy wins FedExCup title, calls PGA Tour ‘greatest place’ to golf

Atlanta – Rory McIlroy produced the largest final-round comeback in Tour Championship history to beat world number one Scottie Scheffler by one stroke in Atlanta and then used the moment to sing the praises of the PGA Tour. McIlroy, who began the final round at East Lake six shots back of Scheffler, carded a four-under-par 66 to reach 21 under on the week at the PGA Tour’s season-ending event to capture his third FedExCup title and an $18 million first-place prize. After being presented with the trophy, McIlroy, who has become one of the one of the most important voices for the PGA Tour amid the threat from LIV Golf, spoke about his passion for the U.S.-based circuit. “I believe in the game of golf, I believe in this tour in particular. I believe in the players on this tour,” said world number four McIlroy. “It’s the greatest place in the world to play golf, bar none. And I’ve played all over the world.