Millions wait for aid as floods displace one-seventh of population
Planning minister says initial losses from floods could be at least $10b n Finance Minister says govt may ‘consider importing vegetables other edibles from India’ n One-third of Pakistan completely submerged by flooding: Climate minister n 11 drown as boat carrying flood victims capsizes in Indus River.
ISLAMABAD/JAMSHORO/LONDON – The death toll from monsoon rains swelled to 1,136 on Monday as authorities warn the country will soon be facing food shortage due to crops loss and might need five years to rebuild and rehabilitate the flood losses.
Radio Pakistan reported that according to a situation report of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), at least 1,634 individuals were injured in various rain and flood-related incidents and over 735,375 livestock animals were lost. Additionally, over 3,451 kilometres of roads, 149 bridges, 170 shops, and949,858 houses were damaged across the country. Also, at least 11 people were drowned while seven others rescued when a boat carrying flood victims capsized in Indus River at village Bilawalpur in Sehwan Sharif in Jamshoro district on Monday. According to the police, the people who drowned were migrating from submerged villages to save their lives when their boat overturned in Bilawalpur.
Sindh Police jawans, including Pakistan Navy through helicopter were able to rescue seven persons from the floodwaters and the search for the remaining persons is underway. According to the district police, at least 30 people were on the boat when the unfortunate accident occurred. Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Farid Uddin Mustafa said 10 bodies had been retrieved from the river so far, and shifted to the Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences. Those who died in the unfortunate incident were identified as Vakila Khokhar, Rehan Khokhar, Reshmaan Khokhar, Samina Khokhar, Manzoor Khokhar, Farooq Khokhar, Iqra Imrani, Shabana Rahputo, Shahzoor Chana and Zubeida Chana.
“The crisis has displaced one-seventh of the country’s population. The initial losses from the floods could be at least $10 billion,” says Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal.
In an interview to Reuters on Monday, Iqbal said: “I think it is going to be huge. So far, (a) very early, preliminary estimate is that it is big, it is higher than $10 billion.” He added that Pakistan will soon be facing food shortage due to crops loss and might need five years to rebuild and rehabilitate the flood losses. On the other hand, climate minister says one-third of Pakistan has been completely submerged by historic flooding. Devastating flash floods have washed away roads, homes and crops – leaving a trail of deadly havoc across Pakistan.
“It’s all one big ocean, there’s no dry land to pump the water out,” Sherry Rehman told AFP, adding it had created a “ crisis of unimaginable proportions.” The summer rain is the heaviest recorded in a decade and is blamed by the government on climate change.
Of those who are known to have died, 75 were in the past 24 hours alone, officials said on Monday, adding that the death toll is expected to rise. Speaking to the BBC, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said one-third of those killed are believed to be children. “We’re still coming to grips with the extent of the damage,” he added.
Officials estimate that more than 33-million Pakistanis – one in seven people – have been affected by the historic flooding. Heavy waters in the country’s northern Swat Valley have swept away bridges and roads, cutting off entire villages.
Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal also Monday said that the country might face a big challenge of food security as rice, banana, onion and other agriculture produces had been badly affected by the recent floods. Addressing a press briefing here, he said that the recent floods and torrential rains had also damaged 40 to 50 percent cotton crop across the country. The minister said the country was witnessing more devastation than that caused by the floods in 2010.
He informed that 0.9 million livestock and one million houses had been washed away in the recent floods while over 1000 people lost their lives.
In 2013, he said when the PML-N government took the charge, the country had already faced devastated floods in 2010 and it launched the fourth phase of Pakistan flood protection programme to minimize the impacts of such floods.
“In May 2017, we got approved the Programme from Council of Common Interest duly signed by all the provinces and it was agreed that new infrastructure would be built under the programme”, he added.
The minister said it was also agreed that Rs 177 billion would be spent under the programme and the provinces would contribute half of the amount.
However, he said despite completing the final roadmap to spend Rs 177 billion under the programme, the next PTI government dumped this programme in the cold storage and not a single rupee was spent on it. Had we spent Rs 177 billion under the programme, the loss would be far less than what we were facing now, he added. Ahsan Iqbal said a big challenge was ahead as 30 million people had been affected and the government had to help them standing on their feet.