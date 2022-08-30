Ministry attaches importance to capacity-building of officers: Information Secretary
ISLAMABAD – Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid on Monday said the ministry attached great importance to the capacity-building of its officers in different fields of media including use of information technology for digital and social media, advertisement and others.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a capacity-building project launched under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2022-23, she said the information ministry wanted to create awareness among its officers about preparation and implementation of development projects.
Shahera Shahid welcomed the launch of capacity-building programme by the ISA under the PSDP 2022-23.
Under the project, the Information Service Academy (ISA) also launched a week-long training on “IT, Digital Media and Mass Communication” and held a one-day workshop on Project Monitoring and Evaluation System (PMES) for the officers of Radio Pakistan (PBC).
The federal secretary also distributed souvenirs and certificates among the participants of the one-day workshop.
Senior officers of the ministries of information and broadcasting and planning, development and special Initiatives also attended the inaugural session