Ministry attaches importance to capacity-building of officers: Information Secretary

ISLAMABAD – Federal Secretary for Informa­tion and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid on Monday said the ministry attached great impor­tance to the capacity-building of its officers in different fields of media including use of in­formation technology for digi­tal and social media, advertise­ment and others.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a capacity-build­ing project launched under the Public Sector Development Pro­gramme (PSDP) 2022-23, she said the information ministry wanted to create awareness among its officers about prepa­ration and implementation of development projects.

Shahera Shahid welcomed the launch of capacity-building pro­gramme by the ISA under the PSDP 2022-23.

Under the project, the Infor­mation Service Academy (ISA) also launched a week-long training on “IT, Digital Media and Mass Communication” and held a one-day workshop on Project Monitoring and Evalua­tion System (PMES) for the of­ficers of Radio Pakistan (PBC).

The federal secretary also dis­tributed souvenirs and certifi­cates among the participants of the one-day workshop.

Senior officers of the minis­tries of information and broad­casting and planning, develop­ment and special Initiatives also attended the inaugural session