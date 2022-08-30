Newborn girl recovered hours after kidnapping by aunt

KHANEWAL – Makhdoompur police recovered a newborn girl just three hours af­ter her disappearance and arrest­ed newborn’s uncle and aunt on charge of kidnapping, Khanewal police said on Monday.

DPO Khanewal Jalil Imran Ghil­zai had ordered Makhdoompur SHO Zafar Iqbal to resolve the case after the complaint of kid­napping of three-day-old baby girl reached his office. A four-member police team comprising ASIs Aftab Ahmad, M Abid, and M Safdar and head constable Liaquat Ali was formed. The team raided different places employing modern tech­nology and recovered the baby girl from the house of her aunt Sumaira and her husband Imran.

Police said the accused couple wanted to sell the newborn for monetary gains. The accused woman was the real sister of com­plainant Farhat Bibi, the mother of the newborn. DPO Ghilzai com­mended the police team on the achievement.

ONE KILLED, TWO INJURED IN ROAD ACCIDENT

One person was killed and two other sustained injuries when their motorcycle collided with a trailer in Okara in the wee hours of Monday. According to details, the accident occurred at the Pak­pattan Road where a motorcycle hit a parked trailer from behind, killing a man on the spot and in­juring his daughter and son.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being in­formed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. The rescue sources said that the deceased was identified as Aslam.

20 ‘CRIMINALS’ ARRESTED

Sargodha police launched a crackdown on criminals on Monday and arrested 20 alleged outlaws. According to a spokes­man, police teams from different police stations including Sadar, City, Bhera, Bhabhra, Shahpur Sa­dar, Laxian, Sillanwali and Shah Nikdur conducted raids and ar­rested the alleged criminals.

The police teams also recov­ered 16 pistols of 12-bore, bullets and valuables worth millions of rupees from the accused. Police said crackdown would continue on daily basis to eradicate crimi­nals from the district.

MOTORBIKES LIFTER GANG BUSTED

The Batala Colony police have arrested a two-member motorcy­cle lifter gang from Faisalabad on Monday. Police sources said that a police team conducted a raid and busted the gang. The gangsters were identified as Mohsin Hayat and Ihtesham.Police recovered 11 stolen motorcycles and other looted property from their hide­out. A case has been registered against the accused. Investigation is under way, a spokesperson said.

TWO ELECTROCUTED IN SEPARATE INCIDENTS

Two persons including an em­ployee of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) died of electrocution in separate in­cidents in the district during the last 24 hours.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that Fesco em­ployee Allah Bakhsh (35), resi­dent of Chak 228-RB Bogani, was busy removing faults from electricity lines near Chak 211 Mejoran on Makkoana-Khurar­ianwala Road when he received a fatal electric shock. He died on the spot. In another incident, Tayyab-ul-Hasan (27), resident of Chak 253-RB, died of electrocu­tion when his hand accidentally touched electricity wires at Baba Fareed Hotel Dijkot Road.