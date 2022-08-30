NHMP IG distributes ration among flood-affected people
PESHAWAR – Inspector General, National Highways & Motorways Police (NHMP) Khalid Mahmood on Monday visited flood relief camps at Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway M-1 near Charsadda and GT Road near Pabbi and distributed rations and medicines among the flood victims in flood relief camps.
The IG NHMP Khalid Mahmood said that Motorway Police is taking all possible measures to ensure smooth flow of traffic on flood-affected national highways.
He also said that on the instructions of Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood, the Motorway Police established medical camps in Charsadda and Pabbi and other flood-affected areas to prevent the spread of flood-borne diseases and provide free medical examination and medicines to the flood victims. Besides, he said food items and drinking water were being distributed among the flood victims. In the Pabbi flood relief camp, a girl handed over 15 lakh rupees in cash and ration for 200 flood-affected families to the Motorway police.
Mr Khalid Mahmood further said that National Highways and Motorway Police is playing its role in the provision of all possible and timely help and is making all efforts to rehabilitate the victims in this hour of difficulty. Before starting travel on urban national highways, get information from the Motorway Police Helpline (130) and drive carefully on urban national highways keeping in mind the prevailing weather conditions