NHMP IG distributes ration among flood-affected people

PESHAWAR – Inspector General, Nation­al Highways & Motorways Po­lice (NHMP) Khalid Mahmood on Monday visited flood relief camps at Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway M-1 near Charsadda and GT Road near Pabbi and distributed rations and medi­cines among the flood victims in flood relief camps.

The IG NHMP Khalid Mahmood said that Motorway Police is taking all possible measures to ensure smooth flow of traffic on flood-affect­ed national highways.

He also said that on the in­structions of Federal Min­ister for Communications Asad Mahmood, the Motor­way Police established med­ical camps in Charsadda and Pabbi and other flood-af­fected areas to prevent the spread of flood-borne diseas­es and provide free medical examination and medicines to the flood victims. Besides, he said food items and drink­ing water were being distrib­uted among the flood victims. In the Pabbi flood relief camp, a girl handed over 15 lakh ru­pees in cash and ration for 200 flood-affected families to the Motorway police.

Mr Khalid Mahmood further said that National Highways and Motorway Police is play­ing its role in the provision of all possible and timely help and is making all efforts to re­habilitate the victims in this hour of difficulty. Before start­ing travel on urban nation­al highways, get information from the Motorway Police Helpline (130) and drive care­fully on urban national high­ways keeping in mind the pre­vailing weather conditions