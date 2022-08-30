NI implementing project to address maternal anaemia

Peshawar – A project dissemination event was organized by Nutrition International & Prime Foundation at a local hotel in Peshawar to share the project progress, achievements, and lessons learned.

Chairperson, Health Standing Committee Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rabia Basree was the chief guest, while Dr Akram Shah, Chief Health Sector Research & Reforms Unit (HSRU) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Khawaja Masood, Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination wing attended the event as the guest of honour.

During the project briefing, the participants were informed that with the support of the Government of Canada, Nutrition International implemented this project titled ‘Iron Folic Acid (IFA) Supplementation for addressing Maternal Anaemia in Pakistan’ as part of its Covid-19 Emergency Response Initiative.

This one-year project was implemented in seven merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Bajaur, Khyber, Kurram, Mohmand, Orakzai, South Waziristan, and North Waziristan. The project’s objective was to support the provincial government in addressing maternal anaemia in the target districts through technical assistance and commodities provision.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shabina Raza, Country Director – Nutrition International, appreciated the support of the Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the efforts of the project teams in the field to accomplish all the project activities effectively within the stipulated time.

While highlighting the key achievements, Dr Raza shared the project aimed to address maternal anaemia amongst pregnant women with the successful distribution of IFA tablets in all tribal districts, as well as capacity building of healthcare workers to improve the health & nutrition outcomes of mothers and children.

Stressing the need to address maternal and adolescent anaemia in Pakistan and highlighting aligned efforts of Nutrition International and collaboration with the national and provincial government, Dr Raza said “our interventions are aligned with the government strategies to reduce maternal and neonatal mortality and morbidity via the provision of capacity building programs, evidence generations, commodities provision, and awareness raising initiatives”.

Similarly, highlighting the achievements of the project, Asim Qureshi, National Program Officer, MNCAH&N Nutrition International, informed that the project successfully distributed 71366 IFAs to pregnant & lactating women (PLWs) in the target districts, while 13600 safe delivery kits were provided to community mid-wives and health facilities to promote the safe motherhood and reduction of neonatal mortality and morbidity in the region.

He said that 1128 healthcare workers trained in inter-personal counselling on maternal and child nutrition and health, and infant and childcare, while 270 on infection prevention & control.

The project also distributed maternal anaemia posters and (Sehat Ki Dastak) booklets to help lady health workers in counselling, he added.

Dr Khawaja Masood, National Coordinator NUT & NFA, Nutrition Wing- MoNHSR&C, appreciates the efforts of Nutrition International to address the need for Maternal Anaemia in the country and particularly in tribal districts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nutrition International is supporting the government with a very comprehensive set of interventions, including Implementation Research to introduce MMS in the country and adolescent nutrition programs with close coordination with the national and provincial health departments. He said that this Covid–19 IFA emergency response project was a great help to address the stock-out of commodities, and we are confident that this program would have an impact on the health of mothers.

Ms Rabia Basree, Committee Chairperson of the Health Department and provincial lawmaker thanked Nutrition International and the department of health for this support; she asked the department of health and NI for sustained support to the province in improving the maternal nutrition indicators.

Dr Fazal Majeed, Director of Nutrition, Department of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, thanked Nutrition International and acknowledged the support of NI in improving the health & nutrition situation in the province.

Chief Guest, Dr Akram Shah, Chief Health Services Reforms Unit, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, appreciated the support of NI to the department in the most challenging and needy districts of the province. He assured full support of the department to the organizations for designing and executing such programs.

Dr Anisa Afridi, Director of MNCH for merged districts, also spoke during the event and thanked Nutrition International for implementing the program in regular coordination with the health department.