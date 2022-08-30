Pak Army, Health Dept sets up free medical camps in Tank
TANK – Free medical camps are set up in various flood-hit areas of the district with the support of the Pakistan Army and Health Department.
These free medical camps have been set up in Turan and Shah Alam Union Council, in which lady health workers, including expert doctors of the Pakistan Army and Tank Health Department, participated in the free medical camp. The medical camps are providing free medical treatment and free medicines to the flood affectees.
On this occasion, the flood affectees thanked Pakistan Army, FC South and District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Sher Khan for organizing these free medical camps.