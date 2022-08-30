Our Staff Reporter

Pak Army, Health Dept sets up free medical camps in Tank

TANK    –    Free medical camps are set up in various flood-hit areas of the district with the sup­port of the Pakistan Army and Health Department.

These free medical camps have been set up in Turan and Shah Alam Union Coun­cil, in which lady health workers, including expert doctors of the Pakistan Army and Tank Health Depart­ment, participated in the free medical camp. The med­ical camps are providing free medical treatment and free medicines to the flood af­fectees.

On this occasion, the flood affectees thanked Pakistan Army, FC South and District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Sher Khan for organizing these free medical camps.

