Pak Consul General in Jeddah urges expats to donate for flood victims

JEDDAH (PR) – The Consulate General of Pakistan Jeddah hosted an event to raise awareness and motivate community members residing in the western region of KSA to help Pakistanis affected by the floods.

The floods have caused widespread damage in Pakistan, and the death toll has risen to over 1,000. The government has already appealed for international assistance.

The Consul General urged community members to donate generously to those affected by the floods, and also encouraged people to volunteer their time to help with relief efforts. The Consulate General is working with various Pakistani organisations in Saudi Arabia to coordinate relief efforts, and they have set up a fund to help those affected by the floods.

