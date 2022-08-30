Pakistan decides not to appoint trade minister in India

The government on Tuesday decided not to appoint a trade minister in India after the Foreign Ministry opposed the decision.

Sources privy to the matter said that the decision to appoint a trade minister in India has been stopped after the foreign ministry opposed the decision and it would not be wise to send a trade minister because of the trade suspension.

While despite the suspension of trade with India, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved Qamar Zaman’s appointment as Trade Minister in New Delhi. The Ministry of Commerce had sent a summary of the appointment of trade officers in the previous regime, sources added.