Pakistan Floods Response Plan 2022 being launched today
ISLAMABAD – The “2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan (FRP)” is being jointly launched by the Government of Pakistan and the United Nations (UN) on 30 August 2022, simultaneously in Islamabad and Geneva. According to the Foreign Office, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will deliver the keynote address at the launch event being hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, followed by a video message from Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres. Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, will also deliver remarks in his capacity as the Chairperson of the “Relief Coordination Committee” constituted by the Prime Minister of Pakistan.