Pakistan Floods Response Plan 2022 being launched today

ISLAMABAD – The “2022 Pakistan Floods Response Plan (FRP)” is being jointly launched by the Government of Pakistan and the United Nations (UN) on 30 August 2022, simul­taneously in Islamabad and Ge­neva. According to the Foreign Office, Foreign Minister Bilaw­al Bhutto Zardari will deliver the keynote address at the launch event being hosted by the Minis­try of Foreign Affairs, followed by a video message from Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres. Federal Min­ister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, will also deliver remarks in his capacity as the Chairperson of the “Relief Coordination Com­mittee” constituted by the Prime Minister of Pakistan.