Pakistan hockey legend Manzoor Hussain Jr passes away

LAHORE – Pakistan hockey legend former national captain, Olympian and 1984 Los Angeles hero, Manzoor Hussain Junior died of heart attack here on Monday.

The former hockey icon, suffered a heart attack this morning and was taken to hospital where he breathed his last after doctors put three stents to save his life, said his son Faisal Manzoor. The 65-year-old former stalwart of Pakistan hockey, is survived by a widow, three sons and a daughter.

Down to earth, humble and soft spoken, Manzoor was a master of the game and he served hockey with pride and distinction in different roles. Presently, he was serving as the Chairman of national selection committee. His skills and expertise earned him the title of golden player during his playing day.

Under the leadership of Manzoor Hussain, Pakistan won the only Junior World Cup title in 1979. Manzoor Hussain played as an outstanding forward and as a world know striker between 1975 and 1984 and was capped 175 times with 86 goals to his credit. He was part of the Pakistan team that won the Bronze Medal in the 1976 Olympics in Montreal.

Eight years later, he was Captain of the Pakistan team that won the Gold Medal at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. Manzoor Hussain was also a member of Pakistan team that won the World Cup in 1978 and 1982. He was known for his exceptional stick work, and one of its remarkable displays was in the 1982 World Cup final where he scored the goal by dodging six German defenders.

The hockey world still recognizes him as the hero of the 1982 World Cup final. In recognition of his meritorious services for the cause of game, he was also awarded the Presidential Medal. Manzoor Hussain and his two brothers, Maqsood Hussain and Mahmood Hussain, represented Pakistan in the 1984 Men’s Hockey Champions Trophy in Karachi in a match.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Hockey Federation President Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary Haider Hussain have expressed deep sorrow over the death of Manzoor Hussain. They said legendary Manzoor Jr was one of the pillars of Pakistan hockey and the void created due to his death will not be filled.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the PHF officials as well as former and current hockey players and Olympians, Punjab Sports Minister Malik Taimoor Masood, SBP DG Tariq Qureshi, POA officials and the entire sports fraternity also showered praises on the services rendered by late Manzoor Hussain and said he will always be remembered in country’s hockey books for his excellence and services in the field of hockey.

They expressed their heartfelt condolences over the demise of former hockey great. “We pray to Allah Almighty to give courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.”