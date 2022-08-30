Pakistan preparations for Women’s Asia Cup to begin today

Lahore – Twenty-five cricketers will feature in a four-day training camp in Lahore from 30 August as the national women’s side begins preparations for the ACC Women’s Asia Cup. These 25 players include Shawal Zulfiqar and Aroob Shah who put outstanding performances in the recently concluded Women U19 T20 Tournament. Shawal led her side, Central Punjab, to the title and was the leading run-getter in the tournament, while Aroob, who has already featured for Pakistan in international cricket, led Sindh to the final and was the joint highest wicket-taker with nine scalps. This is the first phase of the two-phased training camp and the second phase will run from 18 to 28 September at Lahore Country Club, Murdike in which the players selected for the Asia Cup will feature.

The players will undergo skills session on Tuesday at the National High Performance Centre and play T20 practice matches on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the LCCA ground. On the basis of their performances in these three practice matches, national women’s selector, Asmavia Iqbal, will finalise the side for the Asia Cup, the schedule and venue for which will be confirmed by the event organisers.