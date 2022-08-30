PHA plants more than 10,000 plants along Ring Road Interchange

LAHORE – Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) planted more than 10,000 fruity trees and saplings at ei­ther sides of Ring Road Sialkot Interchange, here on Monday. The plants of Guava, Gul-e-Nishtar, Orange, Shisham and other kinds of plants were planted with the help of a non-governmental or­ganization (NGO) under the monsoon plantation drive. PHA Director General Umar Jhangir said that he appreciated and thanked the welfare orga­nizations for providing trees and saplings for plan­tation. He said that collective efforts were needed to cope with environmental challenges, adding that everyone should play its due role in this re­gard and plant maximum saplings and trees in their premises. The DG said that PHA had started its monsoon plantation drive under which plan­tation activities were being carried out at various points of the city as current season was suitable for plantation. He added that non-governmental organizations (NGOs), welfare organizations, edu­cational institutions and public and private offices were being engaged for the plantation activities during the drive