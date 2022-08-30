PM announces Rs25,000 for each flood-hit family

CHARSADDA/ MOHMAND – Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif said Monday that all flood victims in the country, including Khyber Pakthunkhwa, would receive cash as­sistance of Rs 25,000 each through the Bena­zir Income Support Pro­gramme by September 3.

The distribution of cash assistance among the flood-hit people is underway in all the provinces, including Sindh and Balochistan, after the federal gov­ernment allocated Rs28 billion for the purpose, he said while talking to the flood victims here at the relief camps. The prime minister said Rs one million each would be provided to the heirs of deceased.

Federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Murtaza Javed Ab­basi, PM’s Adviser Engr Amir Muqam, Qaum Watan Party Chairman Aftab Sherpao and Aawami National Party President Aimal Wali Khan also accompanied the prime minister during his visit to the relief camps. Shehbaz Sharif said the federal government had pro­vided funds of Rs15 billion to Sindh and Rs10 billion to Bal­cohistan, while the special grant for the KP flood victims would be announced soon.

He said some 242 people lost their lives in flood related inci­dents in the KP, with millions of houses either damaged or de­stroyed. His government would continue its efforts till the reha­bilitation of the last affectee, he vowed. The prime minister said all important necessary items, including food, water and medi­cines were being provided to the flood victims in the camps.

Shehbaz Sharif mingled with the flood victims and showed his affection with the children inside their tents. He inquired about their health and also of­fered Fateha for their loved ones who had lost their lives in floods.

He heard the problems of flood victims and issued directives for their resolution. The prime min­ister also distributed compensa­tion cheques among the flood af­fectees on the occasion.

KP Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Bangash and Deputy Commis­sioner Nowshera briefed the prime minister about rescue, relief and rehabilitation opera­tions in Charsadda. The affect­ed people expressed happiness while seeing the prime minister among them. They thanked the prime minister for the compen­sation package.

‘SOLAR, WIND POWER GENERATION’

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday stressed the need to immedi­ately shift the country’s power generation capacity to solar and wind power production systems as the costly power generation was continuously depleting the national exchequer.

During a briefing at the Mohmand Dam site, the prime minister said Pakistan had been facing a very acute problem of costly power generation due to import of expensive fuels, and then subsidising it for the con­sumers. He said it was three-ti­er losses to the national exche­quer, as the country had been importing costly fuels for the power generation and then re­ducing the cost of the power for the consumers. The prime minis­ter, referring to the timely com­pletion of the hydel power proj­ects, opined that those projects and tapping of other natural re­sources like solar and wind “are our future and we need to im­mediately shift to that direction, otherwise the economy will con­tinue bleeding annually”.

He also expressed his seri­ous concerns over the damag­es caused to dykes and the con­struction site of the dam in the recent floods, which, he said, would delay its completion time and could hamper the country’s progress. He said the dam’s con­struction was carried out by the Chinese and Pakistani people