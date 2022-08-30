PMD forecast rain-wind/thundershower in various parts of country

ISLAMABAD – Pa­kistan Meteorological Depart­ment (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather with rain-wind/thundershower in few plac­es in Kashmir, northeast Pun­jab, northeast Balochistan, up­per Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan during the next 24 hours. Hot and humid weath­er is expected in most plain ar­eas of the country. According to the synoptic situation, a wester­ly wave was present over west­ern and upper parts of the coun­try. Hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred at iso­lated places in northeast Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. The rainfall recorded during the pe­riod was Punjab: Lahore (Laksh­mi Chowk 172mm, Pani wala talab 157, Farrukhabad 131, Mughalpura 118, Samanabad 117, Gulshan Ravi 109, Jail Road 106, Chowk Nakhuda 104, Iqbal Town 90, Johar Town 87, Upper Mall 86, Nishtar Town 58, Ta­jpura 56, Wasa 47, City 35, Air­port 23), Okara 18, Sialkot (Air­port 17, City 02), Sahiwal 14, Gujranwala 12, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalnagar 01, Balochistan: Bar Khan 23, Kashmir: Rawal­akot 08, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Malam Jabba 04, Dir (Upper 03), Gilgit-Baltistan: Gilgit, Bagrote 02 and Astore 01mm. The high­est maximum temperatures re­corded were Noor Pur Thal 40 C, Turbat and Johor Abad 39 C.