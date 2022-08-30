PML-N leaders decry Tarin’s talks with Punjab, KP ministers
Alleges that a party (PTI) raised on foreign funding is engaged in activities aimed at hollowing out roots of Pakistan
LAHORE – Former Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders have denounced the PTI leader Shaukat Tarin’s leaked telephonic conversation with finance ministers of the Punjab and KPK provinces purportedly asking them about writing a letter to the federal government expressing inability to fulfil an IMF condition for the surplus budget for the next fiscal year.
“Shaukat Tarin’s talk with Taimur Jhagra and Mohsin Leghari has revealed a scandalous conspiracy [against the state]”, Hamza Shehbaz said in a statement issued here by the party’s media wing. Hamza alleged that a party [the PTI] raised on the foreign funding was engaged in activities aimed at hollowing out the roots of Pakistan. “The IMF program is very important for Pakistan’s economy. Those plotting against it are not sincere with Pakistan”, he remarked, adding that Imran Niazi also played politics on national tragedy like floods.
“Imran Niazi wants anarchy, sedition and corruption within the state of Pakistan. It was during his tenure that Pakistan’s relations with all friendly countries became worse”, he observed. He alleged that the PTI chief and his disciples wanted to make Pakistan suffer from Sri Lanka-like conditions. “Imran Niazi thinks if he is not in power, he would not mind if an atomic bomb is dropped on the country. People around Imran should also think why they are becoming part of the anti-Pakistan game”, he averred. Also, the PML-N’s Punjab spokesperson Azma Zahid Bukhari said that Shaukat Tarin and Mohsin Leghari’s audio call had left no doubt in anybody’s mind that the PTI was working on an anti-national agenda.
She termed the move an “internal conspiracy” against the country to make it bankrupt and likened it with Shahbaz Gill’s statement about inciting rebellion at the behest of Imran Khan. “They want to make a country bankrupt which gave them everything”, she said, adding that Shaukat Tarin called Mohsin Leghari and Taimur Jhagra on Imran Khan’s request. She said the government had been continuously negotiating with the IMF for three months to put the economy back on the right track, but Imran Khan was trying to turn Pakistan into Sri Lanka under a well thought out conspiracy.