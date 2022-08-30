PN continues flood relief operations across Sindh

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy flood relief operations continue in far-flung rural areas of Sindh including Dadu, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Sehwan and Sukkur.

Pakistan Navy personnel conducted relief operation for the people including elders, children and women from Christian and Hindu communities in Matli area of Badin.

These people had been trapped in floodwater for two days. Pakistan Navy team promptly reacted on the request of these flood victims and provided them basic necessities. Medical camps by Pakistan Navy which especially include lady doctor and female paramedical staff are working in different flood affected areas. Mobile Medical Service through boats has also been started by Pakistan Navy to provide medical assistance to stranded populace and to rescue the patients from door-step.

Pakistan Navy teams are rescuing stranded families from flooded areas and shifting them to safer places. Pakistan Navy troops are also distributing ration bags, cooked food, fresh drinking water and other necessities to locals. Civil administration and people of these areas applauded the efforts of Pakistan Navy in the hour of need.