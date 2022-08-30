Our Staff Reporter

PN continues flood relief operations across Sindh

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy flood relief operations continue in far-flung rural areas of Sindh including Dadu, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Sehwan and Sukkur.

Pakistan Navy personnel conducted relief operation for the people including elders, children and women from Christian and Hindu communities in Matli area of Badin.

These people had been trapped in floodwater for two days. Pakistan Navy team promptly reacted on the request of these flood victims and provided them basic necessities. Medical camps by Pakistan Navy which especially include lady doctor and female paramedical staff are working in different flood affected areas. Mobile Medical Service through boats has also been started by Pakistan Navy to provide medical assistance to stranded populace and to rescue the patients from door-step.

Pakistan Navy teams are rescuing stranded families from flooded areas and shifting them to safer places. Pakistan Navy troops are also distributing ration bags, cooked food, fresh drinking water and other necessities to locals. Civil administration and people of these areas applauded the efforts of Pakistan Navy in the hour of need.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

IMF revives loan program for Pakistan

Islamabad

Tarin’s audio tapes expose PTI plans to damage IMF deal

Islamabad

PTI conspiring to ruin Pakistan, claims Miftah

International

PM announces Rs25,000 for each flood-hit family

Islamabad

Civil, military leadership united to handle floods

Islamabad

Millions wait for aid as floods displace one-seventh of population

Islamabad

ECP gives 7-day time to file reply in Toshakhana case

Islamabad

IHC dismisses contempt petition against PM Shehbaz, Nawaz

Islamabad

IHC scraps PEMRA ban on Imran’s live speech on channels

National

Relief operation continues in Rajanpur, DG Khan

1 of 2,024

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More