Police nab 13 outlaws, seize weapons

ISLAMABAD – The capital city police have arrested 13 outlaws from various areas of the district and recovered stolen valuable, drugs and weapons from their possession during the last 24 hours, informed a police spokesman on Monday. According to details, I-Area police arrested the accused namely Abdul Majid and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Similarly, the Sihala police team arrested an accused namely Sajid Waseem and recovered stolen valuables from his possession. Likewise, Lohibher police team apprehended accused Abdul Rehman and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from his possession. Nilor police team arrested the accused namely Azhar Mehmood and recovered 1240 grams of hashish from his possession.