Politics will continue, but first priority should be to save human lives: Wahab

KARACHI – Karachi Administrator, Sindh government’s Spokesman and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that the first emergency response centre has been started in Karachi which included 230 ambulances equipped with new modern facilities, staff with 14 beds, oxygen and other facilities.

“Staff will be trained to deal with emergency situations in monsoons. Politics will continue, but the first priority should be to save human lives. There is a need to serve the suffering humanity. We are working according to the vision of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Efforts are being made to establish emergency centres in hospitals across the city,” the administrator said this after inaugurating the renovation and up gradation of Emergency Response Centre 1122 at Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases here.

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Rehabilitation Rasool Bakhsh Chandio, Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi, Senior Director Municipal Services Mazhar Khan and other officers were also present on this occasion.

The administrator Karachi said that today MoU is signed between 1122 and us under which the unit of 1122 has been established in the Karachi Institute of Heart Disease. “Now 1122 will also provide rescue services in case of fire. Citizens can call 1122 to call for ambulance and fire tender,” he added.

He said that the wireless network of the Emergency Response Centre will be improved by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), besides, 1122 is being connected to the medical fire and police emergency so that in case of any kind of emergency, citizens can contact for help.

Wahab said that the emergency centres are being made more active, adding that the CM Sindh had approved the start of this service in 24 districts, which will provide this important facility to a large part of the province. He said that so far 1,038 people have died due to the rains, adding that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation had established flood relief camps in three districts. He said that as a result of climate change there has been more rain than in the past which has affected the infrastructure and people have suffered a lot.

“Trained personnel should be available to deal with emergencies in case of unprecedented rains, He added. The administrator said that cooperation will be sought from PDMA, police, 1122 and other organisations that can help us deal with the emergency situation in the best way. He said that this is our city and we have to provide all possible facilities to the people.