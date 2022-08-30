PRCS, IFRC to launch appeal for funds to rehabilitate flood victims

ISLAMABAD – Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Abrar-ul-Haq had a telephonic conversation with Secretary General International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) Jagan Chapagain on Monday and discussed need for immediate relief for flood-hit areas in the country. Both the partners agreed to launch appeal for funds worth CHF (Swiss Franc) 35 million.

In the telephonic accord, both representatives decided to urge international bodies and humanitarian organisations to participate and join hands in the time of need to serve humanity and provide quick relief to rescue the flood-affected people in Pakistan. During the conversation PRCS and IFRC reassured cooperation for relief and rehabilitation of the affected in coming weeks.

Considering the emergency situation in the flood-hit areas, Chairman PRCS requested for the facilitation in the provision of helicopters for the rescue operations in hard reach flood affected areas.