APP

PRCS, IFRC to launch appeal for funds to rehabilitate flood victims

ISLAMABAD – Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Abrar-ul-Haq had a telephonic conversation with Secretary General International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) Jagan Chapagain on Monday and discussed need for immediate relief for flood-hit areas in the country. Both the partners agreed to launch appeal for funds worth CHF (Swiss Franc) 35 million.

In the telephonic accord, both representatives decided to urge international bodies and humanitarian organisations to participate and join hands in the time of need to serve humanity and provide quick relief to rescue the flood-affected people in Pakistan. During the conversation PRCS and IFRC reassured cooperation for relief and rehabilitation of the affected in coming weeks.

Considering the emergency situation in the flood-hit areas, Chairman PRCS requested for the facilitation in the provision of helicopters for the rescue operations in hard reach flood affected areas.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Departments and companies should provide jobs to athletes: CM Punjab

Newspaper

Sports Minister inaugurates SBP Open Tennis C’ship

Newspaper

Gross honors for Abid, net for Rashid in Royal Palm Golf

Newspaper

Pakistan hockey legend Manzoor Hussain Jr passes away

Newspaper

Shaheen Afridi to complete knee rehab in London, likely to make T20 WC squad

Newspaper

McIlroy wins FedExCup title, calls PGA Tour ‘greatest place’ to golf

Newspaper

Pakistan preparations for Women’s Asia Cup to begin today

Cartoons

CARTOON

Columns

Taking ownership

Columns

Falling space debris

1 of 2,504

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More