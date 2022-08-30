News Desk

Prince of Wales grieved over flood devastation in Pakistan

Royal Highness the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the destruction and deaths caused by the recent floods across Pakistan.

The British High Commission on behalf of message Prince of Wales to the Prime Minister of Pakistan said, “My wife and I are deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the recent floods in Pakistan. Our hearts go out to all the victims and their loved ones and to the millions of people who have lost property and their livelihoods. Your country is very special to us, with deep and enduring bonds to the United Kingdom.

He said, “We would like to pay a particular tribute to the government of Pakistan, the military and emergency services, the countless volunteers and aid agencies who are working tirelessly to save lives and support those in need. Times like these remind us of the fragility of our planet and the urgent need for humanity to live in harmony with Nature. Our prayers are with all our friends in Pakistan.

The British High Commission avails itself of this opportunity to renew to the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan the assurances of its highest consideration.

