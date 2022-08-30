Progress Pakistan

Without good government, institutions, political leaders, and policymakers, development is impossible. In addition, these have been the heftiest drawback for Pakistan on the path of betterment. But still, from the beginning till now we can observe that no alterations occurred in the country that can nurture Pakistan as well as we have thousands of leaders in Pakistan. These commanders are just the naming leaders that lack the personality of a leader. They do not understand what is the role of an administrator in the parliament. On the other hand, a ruler is the most respectful person in a community, society, or country, but the role of a leader is absolutely rewritten in Pakistan where they are just trustworthy for spreading violence in the region which affects the inhabitants both physically and mentally.

Pakistan is not underdeveloped due to the deprivation of natural resources, but it is the virtue of political leaders who are very corrupted in any circumstances, for they are foolhardy in solving the difficulties of the people or the country which can be a reasonable effort to move this nation forward which is much behind then the international societies. The government is requested to adopt the right steps to shine Pakistan in Infront of the international communities.

DADSHAH BAHADUR,

Quetta.