PTI facing worst media censorship, conspiracy: Fawad Ch

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that PTI is fighting against the worst media censorship and conspiracies on the judicial and legal fronts.

Taking to Twitter, former Information Minister said that resources of billions of dollars are being spent to eliminate PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding, “but the hearts of the people are not turning away from him (Imran Khan).”

“There will be a war against this fascism. If not, this failure will be a disaster for Pakistan,” he said.

