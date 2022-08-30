Punjab govt makes record recruitment of doctors in province: Yasmin

LAHORE – Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said the Punjab Health Department had made record recruitment of doctors in Punjab aim­ing to provide the best medical facili­ties to the people of the province.

She expressed these views during a meeting with Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Chairman General (retd) Malik Zafar iqbal. Specialized Health Care and Medical Education (SH&ME) Special Secretary Dr Farrukh Naveed and officers of PPSC were also present. During the meeting, Dr Yasmin Rashid and Chairman General (retd) Malik Zafar Iqbal discussed about the recruitment of doctors in the hospital of the province. The PPSC gave a brief­ing to Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid regarding the process of recruitment of doctors through PPSC.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that during the last three and a half years, more than 50,000 doctors, nurses and para­medical staff had been recruited in the Punjab Health department on 100 per­cent merit, adding that without filling the shortage of doctors in the public hospitals of Punjab, better treatment of patients could not be ensured.

The provincial minister said, “We are also making it easier in the service structure for the promotion of doctors”. The Punjab Health department had recruited such a large number of anes­thesthetics for the first time, she added.

On the occasion, PPSC Chairman General (retd) Malik Zafar Iqbal di­rected the relevant officers to complete the recruitment process quickly for the recruitment of doctors in the Punjab Health department.

PUNJAB HEALTH SECRETARY REVIEWS DENGUE PREVENTIVE MEASURES

Punjab Health Secretary Imran Si­kandar Baloch conducted a detailed review of the dengue preventive mea­sures in the province, here on Monday.

Special Secretary Dr Farrukh Naveed, medical superintendents of all teaching hospitals and other officers participat­ed in the meeting.

The secretary said that dengue situ­ation was being closely monitored. The number of beds in public hospitals of Lahore and Rawalpindi were being in­creased for dengue patients, he added.

He said that approval would be tak­en from the CM office for induction of more dengue staff in the province.

Sikandar Baloch said that compe­tent doctors would be inducted for In­tensive care units in the government hospitals of Punjab. For treatment of dengue patients in Punjab, medicines were available in abundance, he added. He said that capacity of labs was be­ing enhanced for conducting dengue diagnosis test. The secretary said that result of dengue tests should be provid­ed to patients at the earliest in public and private hospitals of Punjab. He ap­pealed to people to implement preven­tive measures to control dengue.

He ordered for forming mortality committees in all hospitals.