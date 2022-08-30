‘Punjab govt makes record recruitment of doctors’
LAHORE – Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said the Punjab Health Department had made record recruitment of doctors in Punjab aiming to provide the best medical facilities to the people of the province.
She expressed these views during a meeting with Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Chairman General (retd) Malik Zafar iqbal. Specialized Health Care and Medical Education (SH&ME) Special Secretary Dr Farrukh Naveed and officers of PPSC were also present.
During the meeting, Dr Yasmin Rashid and Chairman General (retd) Malik Zafar Iqbal discussed about the recruitment of doctors in the hospital of the province.
Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that during the last three and a half years, more than 50,000 doctors, nurses and paramedical staff had been recruited in the Punjab Health department on 100 percent merit.