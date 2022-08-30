APP

‘Punjab govt makes record recruitment of doctors’

LAHORE    –    Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday said the Pun­jab Health Department had made record recruit­ment of doctors in Pun­jab aiming to provide the best medical facilities to the people of the province.

She expressed these views during a meeting with Punjab Public Ser­vice Commission (PPSC) Chairman General (retd) Malik Zafar iqbal. Spe­cialized Health Care and Medical Education (SH&ME) Special Secre­tary Dr Farrukh Naveed and officers of PPSC were also present.

During the meeting, Dr Yasmin Rashid and Chairman General (retd) Malik Zafar Iqbal dis­cussed about the recruit­ment of doctors in the hospital of the province.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that during the last three and a half years, more than 50,000 doctors, nurses and paramedical staff had been recruit­ed in the Punjab Health department on 100 per­cent merit.

