Staff Reporter

Qasim reviews relief activities in rain affected areas of T M Khan

KARACHI – Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Investment Department and Public Private Partnership Projects Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar on Monday visited various areas of Tando Muhammad Khan district and reviewed dewatering and other relief activities. He visited the areas include Shaukat Colony, Mushtarka Colony, Talpur Colony, Railway Station and others localities. Naveed also checked the heavy machinery sent by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh for rainwater drainage and other works in T M Khan.

 

