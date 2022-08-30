Rafiullah takes charge as LAC executive director

LAHORE – Muhammad Rafiullah took charge as the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) executive director, here at Alhamra Arts Coun­cil. According to an LAC spokesperson here, he met the officers of Alhamra and discussed vari­ous matters. The new LAC executive director urged the staff to work diligently and said “Our aim should be to take the institution to a higher level.” He said that all possible measures would be taken to make an outstanding cultural insti­tution like Alhamra more successful, adding that it was a public place where art, artists and the public connect.