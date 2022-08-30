RDA new chairman takes charge

Rawalpindi – The Punjab government has appointed Tariq Mehmood Murtaza as new Chairman of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), informed sources on Monday.

The newly appointed RDA/WASA chairman has assumed his charge of office, they said. Director General (DG) RDA Saif Anwar Jappa and other officers including WASA Managing Director Muhammad Tanvir welcomed the chairman upon his arrival at the office. After assuming charge, the newly appointed RDA/WASA chairman said that he would play a constructive role for the development of areas within the RDA’s jurisdiction. He expressed his determination that more reforms would be brought for the betterment of RDA whereas work would be done on an emergency basis to provide more facilities to the citizens.