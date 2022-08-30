Relief operation continues in Rajanpur, DG Khan
RAJANPUR – Divisional Administration on Monday kick started relief operation at flood affected areas of districts Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan. Commissioner DG Khan M Usman Anwar chaired an important meeting to review arrangements in this regard. Commissioner while briefing the journalists said relief operations in different flood affected areas are underway. He said entire region of Koh-e-Suleman witnessed the heaviest rain of the history. Flood occurred in the area due to high water in the rivers and mountains, he said. However, all big cities were saved from flooding by taking timely action, he said. Usman Anwar said revenue, health, live stock, police and rescue 1122 had offered the best of their work during flood hours.