Staff Reporter

Relief operation continues in Rajanpur, DG Khan

RAJANPUR    –    Divisional Adminis­tration on Monday kick started relief operation at flood affected areas of dis­tricts Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan. Commissioner DG Khan M Usman Anwar chaired an important meet­ing to review arrangements in this regard. Commis­sioner while briefing the journalists said relief oper­ations in different flood af­fected areas are underway. He said entire region of Koh-e-Suleman witnessed the heaviest rain of the his­tory. Flood occurred in the area due to high water in the rivers and mountains, he said. However, all big cit­ies were saved from flood­ing by taking timely action, he said. Usman Anwar said revenue, health, live stock, police and rescue 1122 had offered the best of their work during flood hours.

