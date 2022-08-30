Rupee jumps by Rs2.90 against the US dollar

Rupee jumps by Rs2.90 against the US dollar

The Pakistani rupee on Tuesday jumped by Rs2.90 against the US dollar in the interbank market after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revived the much-awaited bailout programme.

According to details, the rupee appreciated to 219 after gaining 2.90 against the US dollar during intraday trade in the interbank market.

The rupee’s recovery comes after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved the seventh and eighth reviews of Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility Programme (EFF).