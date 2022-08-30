APP

Rupee sheds Rs1.26 against dollar

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee on Monday depreciated by Rs 1.26 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 221.91 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 220.65. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 229.5 and Rs 232 respectively. The price of Euro increased by 23 paisas and closed at Rs 220.27 against the last day’s closing of Rs 220.04. The Japanese Yen lost two paisa to close at Rs 1.59, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.34 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 258.77 as compared to its last closing of Rs 260.11. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 34 paisa each to close at Rs 60.41 and Rs 59.09 respectively.

