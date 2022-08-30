Anadolu

Serena Williams moves to 2nd round after straight sets win in US Open

Serena Williams advanced to the second round of the US Open tennis tournament after straight-sets win against Danka Kovinic on Tuesday.

Williams, 407th in world rankings, secured a straight set win with the sets of 6-3 and 6-3 at New York’s Arthur Ashe Stadium.

She will face No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit from Estonia in the next stage.

The 40-year-old Williams has clinched 23 Grand Slam titles, including six US Open singles championships.

Leylah Fernandez, Ons Jabeur, Madison Keys, and Harriet Dart have qualified for the second round after beating their opponents.

In men’s singles, Daniel Elahi Galan, ranked 94th in the world, defeated fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-1 to advance to the next stage.

Dominic Thiem faltered in surprise defeat to Pablo Carreno-Busta as he lost the game with the sets of 7-5, 6-1, 5-7, 6-3.

Brandon​​​​​​​ Holt, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alex De Minaur, and Nick Kyrgios have also qualified for the men’s singles second round.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Departments and companies should provide jobs to athletes: CM Punjab

Newspaper

Sports Minister inaugurates SBP Open Tennis C’ship

Newspaper

Gross honors for Abid, net for Rashid in Royal Palm Golf

Newspaper

Pakistan hockey legend Manzoor Hussain Jr passes away

Newspaper

Shaheen Afridi to complete knee rehab in London, likely to make T20 WC squad

Newspaper

McIlroy wins FedExCup title, calls PGA Tour ‘greatest place’ to golf

Newspaper

Pakistan preparations for Women’s Asia Cup to begin today

Sports

Livingstone adds to England’s T20 World Cup injury concerns

Sports

Lewandowski bags double for ‘blessed’ Barca, Benzema srikes late for Real

Newspaper

Pakistan lose thrilling Asia Cup opener

1 of 2,022

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More