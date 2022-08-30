Shaheen Afridi to complete knee rehab in London, likely to make T20 WC squad

Lahore – Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has traveled London to complete rehab on his injured knee before October’s T20 World Cup in Australia, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Monday. Shaheen injured his right knee ligament during fielding in a Test match in Sri Lanka last month. The tearaway left-arm fast bowler was not only ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup in the UAE but will also miss the seven-match T20 series against England in Pakistan next month. “Shaheen Shah Afridi requires uninterrupted, dedicated knee specialist care and London offers some of the best sports medical and rehabilitation facilities in the world,” PCB chief medical officer Najeebullah Soomro said in a statement. “The medical department will receive daily feedback on his progress whilst in London and we are confident Shaheen will return to full fitness before the T20 World Cup.”