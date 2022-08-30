Sherry blames PTI social media activists for inhibiting diplomats, donors from aid

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman Monday alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists were inhibiting diplomats and donor agencies on social media to provide aids to the government for rescue and relief operations in the flood-hit areas of the country. In her reaction to the audio leak of the former finance minister of PTI government and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Finance Minis­ter, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, she observed the lead­ership and workers of PTI were bent on harming the country’s interests and urged them to show some sanity in their conduct. Sherry said the most parts of the country’s areas were affected by the floods and 33 million people in more than 115 districts were affected by the natural disaster. “In this situation, if the IMF program is suspended, how much loss will it cause to every citizen. It is equivalent to putting the country and the people in jeopardy and not the present government,” she added. The minister warned that if the IMF pro­gram was suspended then it would not only harm the government rather its impact would be trans­ferred to the masses. “PTI is ready to sink Paki­stan to save its politics. We should never harm the larger interests of the country as harming the interests of Pakistan is a crime,” she said. She ac­cused that Imran Khan had already caused irrep­arable damage to the country’s foreign interests. “No matter how many differences the opposition has with the government, harming the interests of the state is intolerable,” Sherry added.