Six flood relief camps set up in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD – The district administration has set up six flood relief camps in the city to collect edibles and other neces­sary items for flood-stricken people.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Monday that the camps had been set up in al-Fateh Sports Complex near Saleemi Chowk in Tehsil City, Municipal Com­mittee Office Dijkot in Tehsil Sadr, Municipal Committee Office in Tehsil Sammundri, Sahulat Bazaar Chiniot Road in Tehsil Chak Jhumra, Mu­nicipal Committee Office in Tehsil Jaranwala and Munici­pal Committee Office in Tehsil Tandlianwala.

People should donate edi­bles, cloths, shoes, ghee, pulses, rice, oil, tea packets, packed milk, flour, water bottles and other items generously in these camps which would re­main opened daily from 8am to 6pm. The chief minister also allocated an account of Bank of the Punjab for dona­tion collection for flood vic­tims. People could deposit their money in this account through IBAN number PK92BPUN 6010159451200028, he added.

‘FLOODS DESTROY CROPS ON 375,171 ACRES IN RAJANPUR, DG KHAN’

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel on Monday said that differ­ent kinds of crops on 375,171 acres witnessed as complete destruction due to floods in Districts Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur.

He expressed these views during a visit to relief camps in Rajanpur. He directed the officials to speed up relief work. Saqib further remarked that a survey to detect inten­sity of losses to houses was in progress. Teams of differ­ent departments including health, agriculture and others are also active to facilitate the victims. Spray is being done against spread of different diseases in the flood hit areas.

Cotton fields at 176,012 acres were damaged com­pletely in both districts. Simi­larly, the floods damaged 53,532 acres of paddy, 21,784 acres of ‘Til and Mong’, 28,272 acres of sugarcane, and 77,556 acres of fodder.

The floods also demolished about 24,794 houses in 179 “Mauzajat” . In Rajanpur, 438 Rescuers with the help of 81 boats are serving in the af­fected areas.