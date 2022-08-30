Six Pakistani students to participate in IJSO-2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) has invited applications from enthusiastic science students for participation in International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO) to be held in December, 2022 at Bogato, Columbia. According to an official of PSF, the interested science students born on or after January 01, 2007 passed Secondary School Certificate (at least SSC-I) and obtained 80 percent marks or above may send their applications on prescribed Performa available on PSF website www.psf.gov.pk. PSF is the premier organization of the country for promotion and popularization of science and is mandated to engage and encourage students towards excelling in the fields of science and technology.

The applicant must be a regular science student in a public or private sector (Government recognized) institution having proficiency in written and spoken English.

Only shortlisted candidates on the basis of educational credentials shall be called for test and interview for their final selection.

The official informed that six students will be selected for participating in the IJSO 2022 and female students are encouraged to apply. The decision of the selection committee will be final in this regard. The last date for receipt of application is September 05. Incomplete applications received after the closing date shall not be entertained. The queries can be addressed through email ids: rauf.psf@gmail.com or fbkayani@gmail.com.