Speakers laud President Xi for transforming China
PCI organises special event on upcoming 20th National Congress of Communist Party of China.
ISLAMABAD – A seminar on Monday lauded Chinese President Xi Jinping for transforming China.
Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) organised a special event on the upcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China under its flagship ‘Friends of Silk Road’ initiative.
The dialogue featured speeches by the Chief Guest, Ms Hina Rabbani Khar, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman Senate Committee on Defence and Pakistan-China Institute, Nong Rong, Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Senator Farhatullah Babar, Secretary General Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Senator Anwaarul Haq Kakar, Parliamentary Leader of Balochistan Awami Party, and Senator Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur,
A special documentary titled ‘China’s governance under President Xi Jinping in the New Era (2012-2022)’ was also screened, depicting China’s achievements under President Xi Jinping.
The content of the documentary reflected the on-ground realities in China and aspirations of Chinese people who regard President Xi Jinping as the ‘core leader’ of the Communist Party of China, who, through his people-centred approach to governance and development has proven to be the worthy successor to Chairman Mao and Deng Xiaoping.
The panellists discussed the prospects of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which will be held later in 2022. This congress is held every five years, where China watchers look for clues to the country’s future. President Xi Jinping is expected to be re-elected for his third term as Secretary General of CPC and President of China.
Moreover, the Party Congress will set key priorities for the next five years, in particular, as well as China’s two-stage development plan for the middle of the twenty-first century.
In her remarks, Hina Rabbani Khar said that China is the country that unites Pakistan, ‘that brings all of Pakistan together’.
No government has ever tried to change China’s position as the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, she said.
She said China was a pillar of peace and stability in the region and a preserver, promoter and protector of principles of peaceful coexistence in the region.
“The initiatives launched by President Xi Jinping, whether it is Global Development Initiative or Global Security Initiative, are a testament to the fact that China prioritizes human security and stability over confrontation,” she said.
In his opening remarks, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed thanked China for donating 25000 tents and cash for flood victims. He said that the core message emanating from President Xi Jinping’s leadership is people-centric development and human security. He said that the Global Development Initiative (GDI), introduced by President Xi Jinping on September 21 2021, promotes inclusive and open collaboration & is a crucial platform for international cooperation and the public good that China offers.
Commenting on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) launched by President Xi Jinping in 2013, he termed it the most important developmental and diplomatic initiative of the 21st century, terming China as a leader in Climate Change and Globalization.
Nong Rong, Ambassador of China to Pakistan, expressed China’s sympathies to Pakistan in lieu of ongoing flooding in the country and said China wouldn’t leave Pakistan in such testing times. Pakistan, he said, has always supported China in such situations.
He recalled how Pakistan donated all the available stock of tents to China in the 2008 earthquake. Commenting on NPC, he said it is the most important political agenda of this year-end. CPEC, he said, has transformed Pakistan’s socio-economic landscape by overhauling infrastructure and alleviating the energy crisis. Ambassador Nong Rong termed Pakistan-China relations as ‘rock-solid.’
Senator Farhatullah Babar said that the 20th party Congress would be a game changer for China and the region since it will decide the future course of policy for China.
It is also expected to provide an opportunity for President Xi Jinping to secure a third term as president of China. Moreover, he hoped to learn from China’s experience fighting terrorism and alleviating poverty.
Senator Anwaarul Haq Kakar said that the whole process of people’s democracy goes far beyond the rhetoric by political parties in the model of western democracy for getting votes and subsequently leaving their voters in a lurch in facing unresolved problems.
Senator Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur talked about the dividends brought by the CPEC for Pakistan. She said that twenty-seven (27) CPEC projects totalling about $19 billion in investment had been finished as of June 2022, and another twenty-seven (27) CPEC projects totalling about $7.7 billion in investment are now in the construction phase.
The event was attended by nearly 200 guests from the media, think tanks, academia, civil society and Parliament.