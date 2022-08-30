Speakers laud President Xi for transforming China

PCI organises special event on upcoming 20th National Congress of Communist Party of China.

ISLAMABAD – A seminar on Monday lauded Chinese President Xi Jinping for transforming China.

Pakistan-China Institute (PCI) organised a special event on the upcoming 20th National Con­gress of the Communist Party of China under its flagship ‘Friends of Silk Road’ initiative.

The dialogue featured speeches by the Chief Guest, Ms Hina Rabbani Khar, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Sena­tor Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Chairman Senate Committee on Defence and Pakistan-China Institute, Nong Rong, Ambassa­dor of China to Pakistan, Sen­ator Farhatullah Babar, Secre­tary General Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Senator Anwaarul Haq Kakar, Parliamentary Leader of Balochistan Awami Party, and Senator Dr Zarqa Su­harwardy Taimur,

A special documentary ti­tled ‘China’s governance un­der President Xi Jinping in the New Era (2012-2022)’ was also screened, depicting China’s achievements under President Xi Jinping.

The content of the documen­tary reflected the on-ground re­alities in China and aspirations of Chinese people who regard President Xi Jinping as the ‘core leader’ of the Communist Party of China, who, through his peo­ple-centred approach to gov­ernance and development has proven to be the worthy succes­sor to Chairman Mao and Deng Xiaoping.

The panellists discussed the prospects of the 20th Nation­al Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which will be held later in 2022. This con­gress is held every five years, where China watchers look for clues to the country’s future. President Xi Jinping is expect­ed to be re-elected for his third term as Secretary General of CPC and President of China.

Moreover, the Party Congress will set key priorities for the next five years, in particular, as well as China’s two-stage devel­opment plan for the middle of the twenty-first century.

In her remarks, Hina Rabbani Khar said that China is the coun­try that unites Pakistan, ‘that brings all of Pakistan together’.

No government has ever tried to change China’s position as the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, she said.

She said China was a pillar of peace and stability in the region and a preserver, promoter and protector of principles of peace­ful coexistence in the region.

“The initiatives launched by President Xi Jinping, whether it is Global Development Initia­tive or Global Security Initiative, are a testament to the fact that China prioritizes human securi­ty and stability over confronta­tion,” she said.

In his opening remarks, Sen­ator Mushahid Hussain Sayed thanked China for donating 25000 tents and cash for flood victims. He said that the core message emanating from Pres­ident Xi Jinping’s leadership is people-centric development and human security. He said that the Global Development Initiative (GDI), introduced by President Xi Jinping on Septem­ber 21 2021, promotes inclu­sive and open collaboration & is a crucial platform for interna­tional cooperation and the pub­lic good that China offers.

Commenting on the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) launched by President Xi Jinping in 2013, he termed it the most impor­tant developmental and diplo­matic initiative of the 21st cen­tury, terming China as a leader in Climate Change and Globali­zation.

Nong Rong, Ambassador of China to Pakistan, expressed China’s sympathies to Paki­stan in lieu of ongoing flooding in the country and said China wouldn’t leave Pakistan in such testing times. Pakistan, he said, has always supported China in such situations.

He recalled how Pakistan do­nated all the available stock of tents to China in the 2008 earth­quake. Commenting on NPC, he said it is the most important po­litical agenda of this year-end. CPEC, he said, has transformed Pakistan’s socio-economic land­scape by overhauling infrastruc­ture and alleviating the energy crisis. Ambassador Nong Rong termed Pakistan-China relations as ‘rock-solid.’

Senator Farhatullah Babar said that the 20th party Con­gress would be a game changer for China and the region since it will decide the future course of policy for China.

It is also expected to provide an opportunity for President Xi Jinping to secure a third term as president of China. Moreover, he hoped to learn from China’s ex­perience fighting terrorism and alleviating poverty.

Senator Anwaarul Haq Kakar said that the whole process of people’s democracy goes far beyond the rhetoric by politi­cal parties in the model of west­ern democracy for getting votes and subsequently leaving their voters in a lurch in facing unre­solved problems.

Senator Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur talked about the divi­dends brought by the CPEC for Pakistan. She said that twen­ty-seven (27) CPEC projects to­talling about $19 billion in in­vestment had been finished as of June 2022, and another twen­ty-seven (27) CPEC projects to­talling about $7.7 billion in investment are now in the con­struction phase.

The event was attended by nearly 200 guests from the me­dia, think tanks, academia, civil society and Parliament.