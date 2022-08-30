Sports Minister inaugurates SBP Open Tennis C’ship

LAHORE – Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood formally inaugurated Punjab Open Tennis Championship 2022 at state-of-the-art Tennis Courts adjacent to Punjab International Tennis Stadium, Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Monday.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ali Jan Khan, Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo, Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed, former Davis Cupper and PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik, PMU Officers and other notable sports figures were also present on this occasion.

DG SBP Tariq Qureshi briefed Minister Taimoor Masood about key details of 5-day event that will conclude today (Tuesday). All the finals will be played at 3:30 pm while the concluding ceremony will be held at 5:00 pm.

Talking to media, the Minister said that it is the first occasion when a major tennis championship is being staged at the newly-built state-of-the-art tennis courts. “These courts are equipped with all modern facilities, and we are pretty determined that these courts will play an important role in the development of the game of tennis among the young generation,” he added.

Malik Taimoor said the Sports and Youth Affairs Department is taking key measures to improve sports infrastructure in all parts of the province. “The state-of-the-art tennis courts can help a lot in the development of tennis at junior level and provide fresh and promising tennis players to the country,” he added.

PLTA Secretary and SBP Head Coach Rashid Malik expressed his gratitude to Punjab Sports Minister Malik Taimoor Masood for his keen interest in making this mega event a success and also inaugurating the modern tennis courts. “These tennis courts will help the game and players in the long run.

“Under my supervision, the SBP coaches will train the Punjab players according to international standard and hopefully, with the support of Punjab government, Sports Minister Taimoor Masood, DG SBP Tariq Qureshi, the future tennis stars will be produced at the SBP Tennis Academy, who will win international glories for Pakistan,” Malik added.