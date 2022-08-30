News Desk

Sydney Sweeney defends family celebration: ‘stop making assumptions’

WASHIGTON – Sydney Sweeney is commenting on the backlash her family has received over photos from her mom’s 60th birthday party. Photos and video shared by Sweeney and other guests at the hoedown-themed party showed people line dancing and dressed in cowboy hats and boots. Some on social media commented about a photo of an unidentified guest in a Blue Lives Matter shirt, a pro-police countermovement to Black Lives Matter. Sweeney took to Twitter to say: “You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my mom’s milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday Mom!” One person commented, “Then you should’ve selected other pictures to post that wouldn’t be left up to interpretation in this manner.

 

Lesson learned for you, I assume.”

Sweeney is set to attend the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, where she’s received two nominations, outstanding supporting actress in a drama series for “Euphoria” and outstanding supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for “White Lotus.”

 

 

