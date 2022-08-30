Tarin’s audio tapes expose PTI plans to damage IMF deal
Politics over country?
ISLAMABAD – The two audios of former finance minister Senator Shaukat Tarin, leaked on Monday, have apparently exposed opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s plans to scuttle the coalition government’s deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for revival of Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility programme.
Two controversial leaked audios having detailed conversation of PTI government’s ex-finance minister Tarin with the provincial ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) went viral on social media and surfaced on TV channels hours before the crucial meeting of executive board of the IMF that had to met to consider the bailout package for Pakistan.In the conversations Tarin is directing both the finance ministers of Punjab and KP to tell the federal government that they would not be able to commit the provincial budgets surplus due to floods — a prerequisite of the IMF to approve the bailout package for Pakistan. The PTI acknowledged the authenticity of the leaked audio but defended the conversation saying there was nothing wrong in it as Tarin was only advising the provincial ministers which was necessarily in the wake of rain-induced floods that have wreaked havoc countrywide. PTI Secretary General Asad Umar and KP Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra addressing the press conference said that the advice was necessary to renegotiate with the international lenders due to the devastation caused by floods. However, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry talking to reporters said that the leaked audios were not in its actual form and have allegedly been composed by joining different parts of the conversation. He underlined that taping of phones was illegal.
In the first audio clip, Tarin can be heard giving instructions to Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari to tell the federal government that he would not be able to honour the earlier commitments made with the IMF for surplus budget due to floods. He advises the provincial finance minister to write to the federal government so that “pressure falls on them because they’re jailing us, levelling terrorism charges against us and they’re going completely scot-free. “We can’t allow this to happen,” he said adding that they would release the letter to the IMF silently.
Leghari asks Tarin whether this would hurt the state, or Pakistan as a state would suffer because of this? On this, the latter responds: “Frankly speaking, isn’t the state suffering the way they are treating your chairman and everybody else?” He added that the IMF would ask the government “from where will you arrange the money” and they would bring another mini-budget. PTI Senator Tarin further said it could not be allowed that “they mistreat us and they seek help for us in the name of the state and we keep helping them.”
The former finance minister said that they would do something so it doesn’t seem like they were hurting the state.
In the other audio clip, Tarin can be heard advising KP Finance Minister Jhagra whether he had drafted a similar letter.
“(The IMF commitment deal) is a blackmailing tactic and no one will release money anyway. I won’t release it. I don’t know about Leghari,” said Jhagra.
Tarin says that the letter, once drafted, would also be sent to the IMF representative.
PTI senior leader Shireen Mazari was the first to acknowledge the audio clips, saying there was nothing illegal in the conversations. “We have publicly opposed the terms on which the imported Govt is taking loans from the IMF.