Telenor Pakistan to provide free calls in flood affected areas

LAHORE PR – Extending its support to fellow Pakistanis, Telenor Pakistan has enabled free voice calls for its users in flood affected areas of the country. Torrential rains this year have wreaked unprecedented havoc across the country, dealing heavy damage to the country’s southern regions.

Telenor Pakistan is offering free Telenor-to-Telenor calls in severely hit areas of the country so that residents can stay connected to their loved ones and reach out to authorities to seek help in these challenging times. This facility will enable users who have zero balance or have run out of their bundles and packages, to make calls and stay connected. Telenor Pakistan realises that paramount need the communications plays in such circumstances, and the difficulty faced by the people to recharge their mobile balance. Irfan Wahab Khan, Chief Executive Officer, Telenor Pakistan, said, “Our heart goes out to the people affected by this disaster across the country, and we would like to assure them that we are here for them. Unhindered and free communication is the need of the hour, and our teams are constantly monitoring the situation to extend the necessary support. It’s time for us to stand together as a nation and help each other get back on our feet.”

Telenor Pakistan has always stepped forward to provide support to fellow Pakistanis in the hour of need and by ensuring that people can stay connected.