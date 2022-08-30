News Desk

Two Air France pilots suspended after cockpit fistfight

PARIS – Two Air-France pilots have been suspended after a physical altercation in the cockpit, reports say. The pilot and co-pilot exchanged blows as they flew an Airbus A320 from Geneva to Paris in June, Swiss news outlet La Tribune said. Members of the cabin crew intervened after hearing the noise. One crew member stayed in the cockpit until the flight landed safely. The incident did not affect the flight, the airline told La Tribune. The incident comes after a report published by France’s air investigation body on Tuesday said that the airline had a culture which lacked rigour when it came to safety procedures.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

IMF revives loan program for Pakistan

Islamabad

Tarin’s audio tapes expose PTI plans to damage IMF deal

Islamabad

PTI conspiring to ruin Pakistan, claims Miftah

International

PM announces Rs25,000 for each flood-hit family

Islamabad

Civil, military leadership united to handle floods

Islamabad

Millions wait for aid as floods displace one-seventh of population

Islamabad

ECP gives 7-day time to file reply in Toshakhana case

Islamabad

IHC dismisses contempt petition against PM Shehbaz, Nawaz

Islamabad

IHC scraps PEMRA ban on Imran’s live speech on channels

National

Relief operation continues in Rajanpur, DG Khan

1 of 4,776

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More